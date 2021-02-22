Rodgers pleased with Leicester City's 'excellent win' over Aston Villa

Birmingham [UK], February 22 (ANI): Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers was pleased with his side's "excellent win" over Aston Villa and praised the players for their "very, very good" performance.

Leicester City defeated Aston Villa 2-1 in the Premier League here on Sunday.

"It was an excellent win for us. In the first half, in particular, our football was very, very good... our movement, the speed of the game, the pressing was really good. We were really hungry in that first half. We conceded a poor goal from our perspective after 48 minutes, so that gives them momentum for the next 15-20 minutes," Rodgers told LCFC TV.



"But we then got to grips with the game again. We still had one or two chances. Vards (Jamie Vardy) was through, he looked like he was going to get in and score. There were one or two moments where their 'keeper makes a great save from James' free-kick and then, by the end, on the back end of European travel and a tough game, we had to defend strongly, and the players did that fantastically," he added.

Leicester City dominated their opponents in the first half. James Maddison opened the scoring in the 19th minute, giving Leicester a one-goal lead. Harvey Barnes doubled the lead only four minutes later as Leicester City took a commanding position in the match.

In the second half, Bertrand Traore scored a goal for Aston Villa but it was not enough to stop Leicester City from earning three points from the game. (ANI)

