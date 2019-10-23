Rodri could be out of action for a month, says Pep Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Oct 23 (ANI): Manchester City might face a major blow as manager Pep Guardiola said that Rodri could be out of action for a month.

Guardiola suffered a hamstring injury during his club's 5-1 victory over Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow we will know. Hopefully [Rodri will be out] between 10 days if it is not broken [torn]. If it is broken, it will be three weeks or one month," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"It is hamstring, it looks like. When a guy runs and puts his hand in the hamstring position, it is a hamstring," he added.

Raheem Sterling scored thrice in the match helping Manchester City register a massive win.

Manchester City will now compete against Aston Villa in Premier League on October 26. (ANI)

