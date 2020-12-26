Rodrygo diagnosed with muscular injury, confirm Real Madrid

Madrid [Spain], December 26 (ANI): Real Madrid on Friday confirmed that Rodrygo has been diagnosed with a muscular injury.

Rodrygo sustained the injury during Real Madrid's La Liga clash against Granada on Thursday. Marco Asensio had replaced Rodrygo after the latter was stretchered off the field in the first half.



"Following tests carried out on our player Rodrygo by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury affecting the tendon in his right biceps femoris hamstring muscle," the club said in a statement.

Real Madrid had secured a 2-0 win in the match. With this victory, Real Madrid had extended their winning streak to six in all competitions.

Casemiro had scored the opening goal of the match in the 57th minute before Karim Benzema doubled the lead in the dying minutes of the game. The club will now return to action on December 31 when they take on Elche. (ANI)

