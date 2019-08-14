Rodrygo suffering from injury, confirms Real Madrid

Madrid [Spain], Aug 14 (ANI): Real Madrid forward Rodrygo sustained an injury in the right rectus femoris muscle, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

"After the tests carried out on our player Rodrygo by the Real Madrid Medical Services he has been diagnosed with an injury in the right rectus femoris muscle," the club said in a statement.

It also added that the 18-year-old's recovery will be assessed continuously.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed," the statement stated.

Rodrygo joined Real Madrid in June this year and is unlikely to feature in the Real Madrid's La Liga opening fixture.

Real Madrid will start their La Liga campaign on August 17 when they will compete against Celta Vigo. (ANI)

