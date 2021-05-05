Roma names Jose Mourinho as head coach ahead of 2021-22 season

Rome [Italy], May 4 (ANI): Serie A side AS Roma on Tuesday announced Jose Mourinho as the club's new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.

"Official. The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season," AS Roma tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Italian club confirmed coach Paulo Fonseca will leave the club at the end of the season.

"On behalf of everyone at AS Roma, we would like to thank Paulo Fonseca for his hard work and leadership over the past two years," said club chairman Dan Friedkin in an official statement.



"Paulo guided the team through many challenges, including the Covid pandemic and a change of ownership, and did so with selfless integrity and great character," he added.

Fonseca signed a two-year contract with the Giallorossi in the summer of 2019, joining from Shakhtar Donetsk - the Ukrainian club where he won the league and cup double in all three seasons with them.

Last month, English club Tottenham Hotspur had sacked Mourinho.

"The club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin, and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties," Tottenham had said in an official statement.

Mourinho had been in charge at Tottenham since November 2019. He had replaced Mauricio Pochettino and his deal was to end at the beginning of the 2023 season. (ANI)

