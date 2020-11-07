Roma striker Dzeko tests positive for coronavirus

Rome [Italy], November 7 (ANI): Roma striker Edin Dzeko said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, the Bosnian captain added that he is showing no symptoms of the disease.

"Hello everyone, unfortunately, I am positive for Covid-19 and as you know I will have to respect the quarantine period. I want to reassure everyone who knows me, fortunately, I have no particular symptoms. For a few days I will be forced to stay away from my team-mates, but with my mind and heart will stay with them, starting on Sunday," the 34-year-old wrote in an Instagram post.



Roma, who are eighth in Serie A with 11 points from six matches, have an away match against Genoa on Sunday in their last game before the international break.

Since the start of the 2020-21 campaign of Italy's top-flight, numerous players have tested positive for COVID-19 including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paulo Dybala.

Genoa, meanwhile, recorded 22 positive cases from players and staff at the club back October, forcing their game against Torino to be temporarily postponed. (ANI)

