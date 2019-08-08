Brighton and Hove Albion logo (Photo/ Brighton and Hove Albion Twitter)
Brighton and Hove Albion logo (Photo/ Brighton and Hove Albion Twitter)

Romaric Yapi moves to Brighton and Hove Albion from PSG

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:40 IST

Brighton [UK], Aug 8 (ANI): Romaric Yapi on Thursday signed a one-year deal with the Brighton & Hove Albion, making a move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
The 19-year-old defender will be initially linking up with Simon Rusk's Under-23 squad. Yapi has made nine appearances in the UEFA Youth League.
Yapi said he is very happy to join the club and is ready for a new challenge.
"I'm very happy to be here at Brighton. It's a beautiful club and city, and I am ready for this new challenge. My best qualities are my defending, and I like to showcase my skills. That's part of my identity and the way I like to play football," the club's official website quoted Yapi as saying.
Rusk is delighted over the signing of Yapi and is looking forward to working with him.
"We are pleased to have completed the signing and are delighted to welcome Romaric to the club," Rusk said.
"He is another player the club has been aware of for a period of time. He is a versatile player and is comfortable at right-back, on the right wing or as a wing back. He is a talented player who has great potential, and I look forward to working with him," he added. (ANI)

