Rome Olympian and former Indian footballer Shahid Hakeem dies aged 82

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoled the death of former footballer Syed Shahid Hakeem who passed away on Sunday. He was 82.

Popularly referred to as Hakim-saab, he was part of the Indian squad in the 1960 Olympics. He was also a FIFA International Referee and supervised many matches in AFC Asian Cup 1988 at Doha.

In his condolence message, AIFF President Praful Patel said: "It is devastating to hear that Hakim-saab is no more. He was a member of Indian Football's golden generation who played a stellar role in popularising the sport in the country. His contribution to Indian Football can never be forgotten. I share the grief."



At the domestic level, Shahid Hakeem was part of the triumphant Services' Santosh Trophy squad in 1960. He was also part of the squad from 1960-66.

At the club level, he played for City College Old Boys (Hyderabad), and Indian Air Force.

AIFF General Secretary, Kushal Das said: "Hakim-saab's legacy will live on. He was a legendary footballer who has been an inspiration for so many generations. My condolences to his family. We pray for his soul to rest in peace."

A former assistant coach of the Indian National team, Shahid Hakeem also coached Mahindra and Mahindra in 1998-99 and guided them to win the Durand Cup in 1998. He also coached Salgaocar SC, Hindustan FC, and Bengal Mumbai Club.

He was conferred the Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. (ANI)

