Romelu Lukaku becomes first Belgian player to score 50 goals

Brussels [Belgium], Oct 11 (ANI): Romelu Lukaku became the first player to score 50 goals for Belgium as he helped his team thrash San Marini in the Euro 2020 qualifiers here on Friday.

Lukaku scored two goals in the match and Belgium registered a massive 9-0 victory in the match.

The clash witnessed a tough competition between both the teams but Lukaku managed to break the deadlock in the 28th minute of the match by scoring his 50th international goal. After just three minutes, Nacer Chadli added another goal to Belgium's tally.

Making the situation worse for San Marini, Cristian Brolli scored a goal and Belgium took a 3-0 lead. Toby Alderweireld, Youri Tielemans, and Lukaku added one goal each and after the completion of the first half, Belgium had a 6-0 lead in the match.

The second half too witnessed a similar display from the Belgium side and the match concluded on 9-0.

With this victory, Belgium became the first team to secure qualification for Euro 2020. (ANI)

