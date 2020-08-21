Ronald Koeman vows to take Barcelona 'where they belong'

Barcelona [Spain], Aug 20 (ANI): Barcelona's newly-appointed head coach Ronald Koeman has vowed to strengthen the team and take "Barca where they belong".

"It's a proud day. To have the chance to coach Barca is not an easy task because it is very demanding but I like that. We will work hard to strengthen the team, make changes, and put Barca where they belong. We are still the biggest club in the world and to be coach is a dream come true," the club's official website quoted Koeman as saying.

Barcelona on Wednesday officially announced the appointment of Koeman as the club's new head coach. Koeman will manage the club until June 30, 2022.

"FC Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have reached an agreement for the Dutchman to take over as the first-team coach until 30 June 2022," the club had said in a statement.

Koeman replaced Quique Setien, who was sacked after the club endured a trophy-less 2019-20 season. Under Setien, Barcelona had also suffered an 8-2 drubbing in the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich August 15. (ANI)

