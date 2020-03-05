Ronaldinho in police net over forgery

Leeds [UK], Mar 5 (ANI): Brazil's football legend Ronaldinho has been arrested in Paraguay for allegedly using false documentation to enter the South American country.

The 2002 World Cup winner was detained at the Resort Yacht & Golf Club Paraguayo along with his brother Roberto on Wednesday night, Goal.com reported.

Both brothers are at the hotel suite and Paraguayan authorities will most likely be issuing a statement later today.

An official statement from the Paraguayan police has said that Ronaldinho had been invited to Paraguay by casino owner Nelson Belotti.

This is not the first time that Ronaldinho has found himself surrounded in controversy, as in 2015, he and his brother were convicted of illegally building a fishing trap at Lake Guaiba in 2015 without proper licensing in a permanent preservation area.

The Brazil star is currently without a passport because of an environmental final in 2018.

Ronaldinho is considered as one of the finest football stars to come out of Brazil. He won the 2005 Ballon d'Or and the FIFA World Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005. (ANI)

