Ronaldo becomes first Juventus player to score in 10 consecutive Serie A matches

Verona [Italy], Feb 9 (ANI): Striker Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday (local time) became the first Juventus player to score in 10 consecutive Serie A matches.

With the goal against Hellas Verona, Ronaldo has taken his tally to 20 in the ongoing Serie A.

In 2005, David Trezeguet registered goals in nine straight matches for Juventus.

In the match against Verona, Juventus opened the scoring in the 65th minute as Ronaldo netted the ball into the goalpost.

However, Ronaldo's efforts did not let Juventus win the match as their opponent Verona registered two goals in the 76th and 86th minute.

Fabio Borini and Giampaolo Pazzini registered the goals for Verona.

Juventus is currently at the top of Serie A standings with 54 points from 23 matches.

The side will next take on Milan on Thursday in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final. (ANI)

