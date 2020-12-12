Ronaldo, Lewandowski, Messi are finalists for Best FIFA Men's Player award

Zurich [Switzerland], December 11 (ANI): FIFA on Friday announced that Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona's Lionel Messi, and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski are the finalists for the Best FIFA Men's Player 2020 award.

For the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award, Liverpool's Alisson Becker, Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer, and Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak have been shortlisted.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Bayern Munich's Hansi Flick, and Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa are vying for the Best FIFA Men's Coach award.



The shortlisted candidates for the remaining categories are as follows:

The Best FIFA Women's Player: Lucy Bronze (England / Olympique Lyonnais / Manchester City WFC), Pernille Harder (Denmark / VfL Wolfsburg / Chelsea FC Women) and Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais);

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi (France / Olympique Lyonnais), Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain), Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars);

The Best FIFA Women's Coach: Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women), Jean-Luc Vasseur (France / Olympique Lyonnais), Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch national team).

FIFA said that all winners, including those of the FIFA Fan Award and the FIFA Fair Play Award, will be crowned on December 17. (ANI)

