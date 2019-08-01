Ronaldo, Messi nominated for FIFA Best Men's Player award

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:01 IST

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri writes to CAC, asks for declaration on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri has written to the newly formed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to give a declaration regarding conflict of interest so that the hiring process for the coach of Indian team can get started, a BCC