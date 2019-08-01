Ronaldo, Messi nominated for FIFA Best Men's Player award

Zurich [Switzerland], Aug 1 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been nominated in the FIFA Best Men's Footballer of the Year category, as the apex footballing authority released the nominations on Wednesday.
Ronaldo has won the FIFA Best Men's Player award two times and Portugal's striker will be looking to reclaim the award from the last time winner Croatia's Luka Modric.
FIFA released the nominations for four of the best categories and the winner will be decided through the voting done by the fans.
In the Women's Best Player category, USA's Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe received nominations as they were instrumental in taking the team to their second successive World Cup triumph earlier this year.
Australia's Sam Kerr and England's Lucy Bronze have also gotten nominated for the award.
In the Men's Best Coach category, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola have been nominated. Both Klopp and Guardiola enjoyed huge success in the 2018/19.
Under Guardiola, Manchester City won the Premier League as they edged out Liverpool by one point.
Whereas Liverpool under Klopp, managed to win the Champions League as they defeated Tottenham Hotspurs in the finals.
The nominations for the awards are as follows:
The Best FIFA Men's Player nominees:
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - Juventus
Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) - Ajax / FC Barcelona
Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands) - Ajax / Juventus
Eden Hazard (Belgium) - Chelsea / Real Madrid
Harry Kane (England) - Tottenham Hotspur
Sadio Mane (Senegal) - Liverpool
Kylian Mbappe (France) - Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi (Argentina) - FC Barcelona
Mohamed Salah (Egypt) - Liverpool
Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) - Liverpool
The Best FIFA Women's Player nominees:
Lucy Bronze (England) - Olympique Lyonnais
Julie Ertz (USA) - Chicago Red Stars
Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway) - Wolfsburg / FC Barcelona
Ada Hegerberg (Norway) - Olympique Lyonnais
Amandine Henry (France) - Olympique Lyonnais
Sam Kerr (Australia) - Chicago Red Stars / Perth Glory
Rose Lavelle (USA) - Washington Spirit
Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) - Arsenal
Alex Morgan (USA) - Orlando Pride
Megan Rapinoe (USA) - Reign FC
Wendie Renard (France) - Olympique Lyonnais
Ellen White (England) - Birmingham City / Manchester City
The Best FIFA Men's Coach nominees:
Djamel Belmadi (Algeria) - Algeria national team
Didier Deschamps (France) - France national team
Marcelo Gallardo (Argentina) - River Plate
Ricardo Gareca (Argentina) - Peru national team
Pep Guardiola (Spain) - Manchester City
Jurgen Klopp (Germany) - Liverpool
Mauricio Pochettino (Argentina) - Tottenham Hotspur
Fernando Santos (Portugal) - Portugal national team
Erik ten Hag (Netherlands) - Ajax
Tite (Brazil) - Brazil national team
The Best FIFA Women's Coach nominees
Milena Bertolini (Italy) - Italy national team
Jill Ellis (USA) - USA national team
Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden) - Sweden national team
Futoshi Ikeda (Japan) - Japan U-20 national team
Antonia Is (Spain) - Spain U-17 national team
Joe Montemurro (Australia) - Arsenal
Phil Neville (England) - England national team
Reynald Pedros (France) - Olympique Lyonnais
Paul Riley (England) - North Carolina Courage
Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands) - Netherlands national team
The winners of the awards will be revealed by FIFA on September 23. (ANI)
