Ronaldo, Messi shortlisted for Best FIFA Player award

Zurich [Switzerland], Sept 2 (ANI): Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentine Lionel Messi were shortlisted for the FIFA Best Men's Player award on Monday, the apex football body has announced.

In the category, Liverpool's defender Virgil Van Dijk has also been nominated to complete the three shortlisted footballers.

Van Dijk had outclassed Messi and Ronaldo in the last week's UEFA Player of the Year award.

England's Lucy Bronze has been nominated for the FIFA Women's Player of the Year. She was able to win the UEFA Best Women's Player award last week.

Manchester City's coach Pep Guardiola has been nominated along Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham Hotspur's coach Mauricio Pochettino in the FIFA Best Men's coach category.

Phil Neville, who led England's women team to a World Cup semi-final, has been nominated along with USA's Jill Ellis and Sarina Wiegman in the FIFA Best Women's coach category.

Following are the shortlisted candidates for respective awards:

The Best FIFA Men's Player

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - Juventus

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - FC Barcelona

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) - Liverpool

The Best FIFA Women's Player

Lucy Bronze (England) - Olympique Lyonnais

Alex Morgan (USA) - Orlando Pride

Megan Rapinoe (USA) - Reign FC

The Best FIFA Men's Coach

Pep Guardiola (Spain) - Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp (Germany) - Liverpool

Mauricio Pochettino (Argentina) - Tottenham Hotspur

The Best FIFA Women's Coach

Jill Ellis (USA) - USA national team

Phil Neville (England) - England national team

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands) - Netherlands national team

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper

Alisson (Brazil) - Liverpool

Ederson Santana de Moraes (Brazil) - Manchester City

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Germany) - FC Barcelona

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper

Christiane Endler (Chile) - Paris Saint-Germain

Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden) - Chelsea / Wolfsburg

Sari van Veenendaal (Netherlands) - Arsenal / Atletico Madrid

FIFA Puskas Award

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - Real Betis v FC Barcelona [La Liga] (March 17 2019)

Juan Fernando Quintero (Colombia) - River Plate v Racing Club [Argentinian Superliga] (February 10, 2019)

Daniel Zsori (Hungary) - Debrecen FC v Ferencvaros TC [Nemzeti Bajnoskag I] (16 February 2019)

The winners of each award will be announced on September 23 in Milan. (ANI)

