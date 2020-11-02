Ronaldo scores twice on return as Juventus beats Spezia

Cesena [Italy], November 2 (ANI): Juventus' star player Cristiano Ronaldo made an enthralling comeback after recovering from coronavirus as the Portuguese scored twice during the Serie A match against Spezia to hand his side a 4-1 win here on Sunday.

"I was sidelined for a long time, despite having no symptoms and feeling fine. Today I went back to doing what I like, playing football. Cristiano is back, that's the most important thing," the club's official website quoted Ronaldo as saying.

Juventus are currently placed on the third spot on the points table, only behind table-toppers AC Milan and Sassuolo.



Ronaldo admitted that Serie A is competitive and they have to work hard.

"The league? It is competitive. Milan are doing a great job, as well as Lazio and Napoli... We have to work hard, but we are growing," he said.

Ronaldo missed a few games for the Italian side, including the Champions League clash against Barcelona, after testing positive for coronavirus last month. Ronaldo had tested positive for coronavirus on October 13 while on international duty with Portugal.

Juventus on Friday confirmed that the player has recovered from the infection.

"Cristiano Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for COVID-19. The exam provided a negative result. The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation," the club had said in a statement. (ANI)

