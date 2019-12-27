Ronaldo teaches Djokovic 'how to jump'

New Delhi [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Portuguese striker Christiano Ronaldo on Friday taught his Serbian friend Novak Djokovic 'how to jump' on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Juventus forward shared a video where he is seen teaching, the world number two, Djokovic how to jump high. Both the athletes attempted the jump while they were training in the gym wearing workout shorts.

"Teaching @djokernole how to jump!! Was a pleasure to see you and train with you my friend!!" Ronaldo wrote in a post.



Ronaldo scored a goal against Sampdoria in Serie A through a header by making an 8.5 feet high jump. Djokovic, meanwhile, will take part in the Australian Open from January 20. (ANI)