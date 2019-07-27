Ronaldo was rested due to fatigue, says Sarri

Leeds [UK], July 27 (ANI): Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo did not feature in the team during Friday's exhibition match against Team K League in Seoul due to fatigue, confirmed manager Maurizio Sarri.

"We gave room to some of the younger figures who were ready to step up. Ronaldo was very tired, so we decided to rest him," Goal.com quoted Sarri as saying.

The match ended in a 3-3 draw and Sarri stated that the decision of not including the 34-year-old was taken by him after consulting Ronaldo and club's manager Andrea Agnelli.

"Ronaldo was expected to play, but he was not 100 per cent fit due to muscle fatigue. I spoke with Andrea and Ronaldo before the match and we concluded that it would be best for him to rest," he said.

Ronaldo scored one goal each against Tottenham and Inter Milan, while Juventus' two goals out of three were scored by Ronaldo prior to Friday's clash.

Juventus will now compete against Atletico Madrid on August 10. (ANI)

