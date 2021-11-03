Ronaldo's goal in dying minutes against Atalanta was 'Michael Jordon moment': Solskjaer

Rome [Italy], November 3 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer labelled Cristiano Ronaldo's goal in the dying moments of the Champions League fixture against Atalanta as "Michael Jordon moment".

Ronaldo's goal in the dying minutes of the Champions League fixture against Atalanta helped Manchester United walk away with a point.

"We kept going, we had a good attitude, we are fit, we did the same as at Old Trafford, we got a goal and we got a very important point," Solskjaer told BeIn Sport, as reported by Goal.com.



"Ronaldo is incredible, if there's anyone you want the ball to fall to in the last minute, it's him. He's the best goalscorer alive, and it's hard for me to say that because he just went past me with his two goals, now he's got one more goal for Man Utd than me, but well done! That last goal there, that must be a Michael Jordan moment when he wins championships in extra time. No-one can question the attitude and character of these players, they never give up, and sometimes we play better than tonight but as long as I see that attitude every time, the quality will come," he added.

United and Atalanta played out a 2-2 draw on Tuesday in the Champions League. For Atalanta, Josip Iicic and Duvan Zapata got among the scoring sheet while Ronaldo scored both the goals for United.

Heading into the dying minutes of the game, it seemed United would lose the match as the side was trailing 1-2, but Ronaldo's brilliance helped the side in ending the match in a draw.

United is at the top spot in Group F with seven points from four games while Atalanta is at the third spot. (ANI)

