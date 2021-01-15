Rooney ends his playing career, becomes manager of Derby County

Derbyshire [UK], January 15 (ANI): Wayne Rooney has decided to call time on his illustrious playing career to "fully focus" on being the manager of Derby County, the club announced on Friday.

"Derby County Football Club is delighted to confirm the appointment of Wayne Rooney as the club's new manager. The 35-year-old takes up the position on a two-and-half-year deal which will run until the summer of 2023," the club said in a statement.

The club also stated: "In line with taking up the managerial position, Rooney has elected to call time on his illustrious playing career to fully focus on his job."

Rooney stepped up to lead Derby's coaching team towards the end of November after former manager Phillip Cocu parted company with the club earlier that month. He was supported by fellow coaches Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker, who will retain their positions on Rooney's staff moving forward.

The club said Rosenior takes up the role of assistant manager, while Given will move to the position of the first-team coach. Walker will remain as the first-team development coach, while Academy goalkeeping coach Jason Pearcey has been appointed as the club's first-team goalkeeping coach.



Rooney oversaw nine matches in total, recording a return of three victories and four draws along the way, between the end of November and early January.

England and Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer, with over 700 professional appearances to his name, Rooney joined Derby in January 2020 and appeared in a Rams shirt on 35 occasions.

Derby County's Chief Executive Officer Stephen Pearce, in a statement, said: "We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Wayne Rooney as our new manager. Our recent upturn in results under Wayne was married together with some positive performances, notably the 2-0 home win over Swansea City and the 4-0 victory at Birmingham City.

"During that nine-game run we also dramatically improved the defensive record and registered five clean sheets in the process, while in the attacking third we became more effective and ruthless too. Those foundations have provided a platform for the club to build on in the second half of the season under Wayne's guidance," Pearce added.

On the other hand, Rooney said: "When I first arrived back in the United Kingdom I was completely blown away by the potential of Derby County Football Club. The Stadium, Training Ground, the quality of the playing staff and the young players coming through and of course the fan base that has remained loyal and supportive.

"Despite other offers I knew instinctively Derby County was the place for me. To be given the opportunity to follow the likes of Brian Clough, Jim Smith, Frank Lampard and Phillip Cocu is such an honour and I can promise everyone involved in the club and all our fans, my staff and I will leave no stone unturned in achieving the potential I have witnessed over the last 12 months of this historic football club," he added. (ANI)

