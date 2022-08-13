RoundGlass Punjab FC announces squad for Punjab Super League 2022

Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 13 (ANI): RoundGlass Punjab FC is all set to begin its Punjab State Super Football League 2022 campaign with its first match on Tuesday, August 16, against Jagat Singh Palahi FA. It will take place here at the Shaheed Udham Singh Stadium in Tangori, which will host the Club's home matches in the competition with the kick-off slated for 4 PM.

RoundGlass Punjab FC will be represented by a 24-member squad, featuring many talented, young players from the Club's reserve team. It includes three new signings as well - forward Ronaldo Oliveira and wingers Krishnananda Singh and Khaiminthang Lhungdim.

The tournament will be the season's curtain-raiser as the Club prepares for the forthcoming I-League 2022-23 campaign. It will feature 15 teams that will play once against each other in a single round-robin format. The team at the top of the points tally at the end of 14 rounds will be crowned champions. The competition is being organized by the Punjab Football Association and will be entering its 36th edition.



RoundGlass Punjab FC is a new entrant in Indian football that aims to channel the energy of the youth towards the sport and place India on the world football map. The Club, which boasts promising domestic and international players, is redefining football coaching, infrastructure and grassroots development in Punjab with the aim of identifying and nurturing talent to international standards. RoundGlass Sports is creating opportunities for children and youth to take up and excel in sports such as football, hockey and tennis in India, underpinned by the principles of Wholistic Wellbeing.



Ahead of the start of the league, Director of Football, RoundGlass Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis, said, "We are delighted to be playing in the Punjab State Super Football League again. It is a wonderful opportunity to test ourselves against the best teams in the state and provide valuable exposure to our players. I welcome the new faces who have joined the squad, and everyone is excited to put in their best efforts. We look forward to positive displays and results. I wish the team the best of luck!"

The 24-member RoundGlass Punjab FC squad: Abujam Penand Singh, Jaskaranbir Singh, Ayush Deswal, Sunveer Singh, Simranjeet, Shankar Sampingiraj, Laldanmawia, Neeraj, Manish Singh, Kunwar Paris Singh, Freddy Lallawmawma, Lalramdinsanga Ralte, Suranjit Singh, Manglenthang Kipgen, Rohit Bhattarai, Ranjan Soren, Sunil Soren, Moirangthem Berlin Singh, Krishnananda Singh Khundongbam, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Malem Hawaibam, Lalrampana Pauta, Denzil Kharshandi, Ronaldo Augusto Antonio Oliveira. (ANI)

