Roy Hodgson is a manager with incredible experience: Mikel Arteta ahead of match

London [UK], Jan 9 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Crystal Palace, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised opponent's coach Roy Hodgson saying that he has 'incredible experience'.

"Every time I played there, I suffered. It was always tough. It is a very complicated stadium. Roy Hodgson is a manager with incredible experience and what he is doing there, it is very impressive and it will be tough," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

"It is incredible how he deals with situations. To be living with this level of pressure for such a long time, the way he handles it, the way he behaves himself, the way he puts himself across, how respected he is around all the players and clubs, is remarkable. So I have big admiration for him," he added.

Both Arsenal and Crystal Palace have played 21 matches in Premier League and are placed on 10 and ninth positions respectively on the table.

Arsenal will take on Crystal Palace on January 11 at the Selhurst Park. (ANI)

