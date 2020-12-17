Roy Krishna is the best player in ISL, says ATKMB coach Habas

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 17 (ANI): After registering a 1-0 win against FC Goa in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL), ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas labelled Roy Krishna as the best player in the tournament.

Roy Krishna (85') netted the winner from a spot-kick to ensure Antonio Habas' side climbed back to the second spot on the ISL table on Wednesday. The first half belonged to the Mariners despite Goa enjoying the lion's share of possession. They nullified the Gaurs' attacking threat and controlled the midfield as Juan Ferrando's side failed to register a single shot on target.

"Roy Krishna is a fantastic player for us. For me he is the best in ISL. Normally we have to choose once we are on the pitch and we turn out pressing the opponents. Sometimes we alternate between approaches depending upon the opponent," Habas said during the post-match press conference.



"The players were fantastic. Practically, the team had a tempo today. Fantastic execution of the gameplan," he added.

Roy Krishna has scored five goals from six games already for ATK Mohun Bagan this season. David Williams also contributed to ATK Mohun Bagan's win as he put Goa in a spot of bother in the first half.

"Williams is a very important player for us. Now he has started to recover. We need Williams," Habas said.

ATK Mohun Bagan will next lock horns with Bengaluru FC on Monday in the ISL. The side currently has 13 points from six matches, and they are second in the points table. (ANI)

