Royal Spanish Football Federation proposes five substitutions when football returns

Madrid [Spain], May 8 (ANI): The Royal Spanish Football Federation on Thursday proposed the possibility of allowing teams to make five substitutions per game after the resumption of football in the country with an aim to protect the health of the players.

"The Royal Spanish Football Federation will take the Delegate Commission tomorrow the expansion to five changes per team in matches of all national categories in an extraordinary way. These changes can be made in three moments of the match, with the aim of protecting the health of the players, after the limitations that the period of confinement has meant for their training," the Federation said in a statement.

However, the measure is yet to be approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

La Liga has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

La Liga chief Javier Tebas shown his support for the proposed measure after the President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, made the announcement.

"With this proposal, the Spanish Federation wants to go ahead and propose measures that favour the health of footballers," Rubiales said in a statement. (ANI)

