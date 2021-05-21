Ruben Dias says Football Writers' Player of the Year award reflects spirit in team

London [UK], May 21 (ANI): Manchester City centre-half Ruben Dias has been named as the 2021 Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year. The first defender to win the award since Steve Nicol in 1989, Dias said he is privileged and thanked his teammates.



"It's a huge privilege. I'm very, very happy (but) I could not have done it without the success of the team," Dias said as reported by mancity.com.



"Everyone in the team deserves this award. Only by that was I - as a defender - able to be here to receive this prize. It means something special because normally, the ones who finish the plays are the ones getting the spotlight but me receiving this prize is a major example of our team and the way we work -- the way we build our game.





"It reflects all the togetherness we have on the pitch, the spirit in the team and how we perform. With these players, for me to be receiving this award, it shows how we play like a family. (I'd like to thank) my teammates, all the staff - Pep included obviously -- the Club (and the many names responsible for bringing me here) but ultimately, all of my colleagues: the staff, the physios, the kitmen, the guys in the kitchen that bring a smile every day to the training ground and make us feel good and ready to be the best we can be."



Dias said having the same mentality in the team helps. "The most important thing is to have players who think like you and have the same mentality, knowing how important the team is and knowing: 'If you fail, I will be there for you.'



"You see it a lot in our team. if someone makes a mistake, another will be there to save you, to have your back. That mentality is definitely one of the things that makes it work so well.



"If our Premier League victory and this award means something to me, I want to give a big part of that something to them. I would like to dedicate it to them and my family as well, who are always with me." (ANI)

