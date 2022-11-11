Sadio Mane included in Senegal squad for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Dakar [Senegal], November 11 (ANI): Sadio Mane has been named in the Senegal squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Following his injury-enforced departure from Bayern Munich's Bundesliga game against Werder Bremen on Tuesday, November 8, only days before the start of the World Cup, Senegalese fans were afraid that their star striker would miss the biggest event.

Senegal's chances of winning the World Cup are significantly increased by Mane's ability to travel to Doha despite suffering an injury while playing for Bayern Munich before to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.



Senegal are the reigning African champions and starts their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on November 21.

They will face hosts Qatar on 25 November, before a final group game against Ecuador on 29 November. With 34 goals, Mane is the all-time leading scorer in Senegal football history. Earlier this year, when his country overcame Mohamed Salah's Egypt to win the Africa Cup of Nations, Mane converted the game-winning penalty.

In coach Aliou Cisse's 26-man team, which was announced on Friday, former Liverpool player Sadio Mane stands out among other elite players like Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, defender Kalidou Koulibaly, and Everton's Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr are two more luminary names in an impressive line-up.


