Sadio Mane wanted to make his village proud!

Liverpool [UK], Feb 12 (ANI): Liverpool's Sadio Mane, who won the 2019 CAF African Player of the Year award, has said that he wanted to make his village proud.

The Senegal international was crowned the best footballer of his continent after getting support from the people back in his hometown village of Bambali.

"I can't describe how they are and how motivated they are especially. They always push me. If you see those people, you push hard and harder to make them proud because it's the only satisfaction they have on it," the club's official website quoted Mane as saying.

"I have to give back what they have done for me. I think it was something special for the village because in the village we had some great players but they were never successful," he added.

Mane said his family, friends and fans from his Senegalese home prayed for him every day.

"When I came to France and that time I was playing the second league, the village never had the channel to watch the second league, so everybody was so excited to see me on TV first of all!" he said.

"They were praying for me every day to see me at this level because they will be justly proud. How things are going and as I get more motivated and [they get] more excited to see me higher and higher, I think I have to sacrifice myself to make them proud," Mane added. (ANI)

