Liverpool's Sadio Mane
Liverpool's Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane will return to Liverpool on August 5

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:24 IST

Liverpool [UK], July 22 (ANI) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Monday confirmed that Sadio Mane will return to the club on August 5, after the Community Shield fixture against Manchester City.
The Senegal international was playing in the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations, where his team finished on the second position after losing to Algeria 0-1 in the final.
Mane started an end-of-season break following the Africa Cup of Nations and will join Liverpool squad on August 5.
Klopp, while revealing the comeback date of the 27-year-old, said that he felt good that Senegal celebrated despite losing the final.
"He (Mane) is in good shape. Obviously they had a celebration in Senegal and I'm happy about that because it showed that they respect the competition and saw the second place as a success, which is nice," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.
"He is now on holiday, not the longest one - he will be back on August 5, after the Manchester City game. That means he had two weeks. There is four or five days to prepare for Norwich, 10 days for Chelsea [in the UEFA Super Cup]," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:35 IST

Australian tennis player Peter McNamara passes away

Wellington [New Zealand], July 22 (ANI): Australian tennis player and three-time Grand Slam doubles champion Peter McNamara passed away in Germany on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:03 IST

You have to back yourself to be Man U player, says Scott McTominay

Leeds [UK], July 22 (ANI): Manchester United's midfielder Scott McTominay "backed himself" to cement his place in the team as a midfielder despite rumours of a new half-back signing by the club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 11:42 IST

Meg Lanning backs Australia's approach in Test match

Melbourne [Australia], July 22 (ANI): Australia captain Meg Lanning backed her decision of not declaring the inning on the fourth day despite her team having an upper hand in the Test match against England saying they were in a position to make that decision.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 11:41 IST

Zinchenko reveals he cried when Kompany left Manchester City

Leeds [UK], July 22 (ANI): Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko said that the unexpected departure of Vincent Kompany from the club made him cry.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 09:57 IST

India A win fifth unofficial ODI against West Indies A, wrap up...

St John's (Antigua), July 22 (ANI): India A defeated West Indies A by eight wickets on Sunday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground to win the five-match unofficial ODI series 4-1.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 09:15 IST

Tim Paine expects Khawaja to be 'fully fit' ahead of Ashes series

Melbourne [Australia], July 22 (ANI): Australia player Tim Paine denied the possibility of Usman Khawaja missing out the first Ashes match as he expects the 32-year-old to be fully fit ahead of the series, starting from August 1.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 08:35 IST

Coach Maurizio Sarri expects Juventus to make more signings

Leeds [UK], July 22 (ANI): Italian football club Juventus FC's head coach Maurizio Sarri on Sunday appeared hopeful of signing more players before the closing of the transfer window.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 08:25 IST

Tim Paine lauds Steve Smith on his consistency

Melbourne [Australia], July 22 (ANI): Australian Test skipper Tim Paine lauded batsman Steve Smith for his consistency, saying a batter cannot average more than 60 if he does not have some sort of mission on the field.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 08:09 IST

Women's Ashes Test: Match ends in draw, Aussies retain Ashes

Taunton [UK], July 22 (ANI): The one-off Test match between England and Australia ended in a draw as neither team was able to force the pace on day four, allowing Australia to retain the Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:29 IST

Kiren Rijiju applauds athletes for winning medals at Nove Mesto...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday lauded Indian athletes for their performance in the Nove Mesto Athletics Meet at the Czech Republic.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 22:53 IST

President, PM laud Hima Das for winning five gold medals

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Hima Das' feat of winning five gold medals in three weeks at different events.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 22:50 IST

Commonwealth TT C'ship: Indian mixed double pair wins gold medal

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], July 21 (ANI): Indian mixed doubles pair of G Sathiyan and Archana Kamath defeated Singapore's Pang Yu En Koen and Goi Rui Xuan 3-0 in the final and won the gold medal in the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl