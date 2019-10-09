Indian football team (Credit : India Football Team's Twitter)
Indian football team (Credit : India Football Team's Twitter)

SAFF U-15 Women's Championship: India defeats Nepal 4-1

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 20:02 IST

Thimphu [Bhutan], Oct 9 (ANI): India defeated Nepal by 4-1 in their first match of the SAFF U-15 Women's Championship 2019 at the Chalimithang Stadium here on Wednesday.
India came all guns blazing right from the start of the football game as Sumati Kumari scored early, by cutting through Nepal's defence.
In a fiery performance, Kumari assisted Indian striker Lynda Kom Serto to score the second goal for India.
India maintained their fine display of skills in the second half as Lynda scored her second goal of the game.
Man Maya Damai pulled one back for Nepal after the hour mark. However, Priyanka Sujeesh dashed Nepal's hope of a comeback with the fourth goal.
India is slated to play Bhutan in their second match of the SAFF U-15 Women's Championship on October 11. (ANI)

