SAFF U-17 Championship: Sahil Poonia wins best goalkeeper award

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Sixteen-year-old Haryana lad Sahil Sahil Poonia registered two clean sheets, including one in the final against Nepal, out of the four matches he played in the tournament.Poonia has won the best goalkeeper award on his debut for India at the SAFF Under-17 Championship in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Sahil was rewarded with a call from the national camp following his eye-catching performances in Zinc Football Academy's exposure tour at Goa back in April this year. He has certainly repaid the faith shown in him by national head coach Bibiano Fernandes.



Sahil's father Sandeep Poonia, a farmer and sole bread-earner of the family was delighted after hearing the news of his son getting a chance to represent the country, which has been the ultimate dream of the whole family.

Sandeep said: "I am extremely proud of Sahil as it was his dream to represent India. To go one step further and win the Best Goalkeeper award is icing on the cake. His sheer hard work under the guidance of all the coaches and staff at Zinc Football Academy has paid off. Special thanks to Hindustan Zinc for providing such a platform and opportunity for aspiring children like Sahil."

In the final of SAFF U-17 Championship, India put up a clinical performance to clinch the SAFF U-17 Championship title, defeating a 10-man Nepal 4-0 in the Final on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the Racecourse International Stadium, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

With this win, India retains the title. Boby Singh, Korou Singh, captain Vanlalpeka Guite, and Aman scored a goal each, to shape a resounding victory in India's favour. (ANI)

