SAFF U-18 Women's C'ships: Coach Dennerby wants team to stay focused ahead of final game against Bangladesh

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], March 24 (ANI): Ahead of the final clash between India and Bangladesh in the SAFF U-18 Women's Championship on Friday, head coach Thomas Dennerby asserted that the team need to stay focussed on the tournament's "real battle."

India has played three games in the tournament which is being hosted in Jamshedpur at the moment, and have won all three of these encounters two against Nepal and one against Bangladesh, having scored 13 goals, while conceding just one.

However, Dennerby chose a cautious approach to the Bangladesh game, where a draw would be enough to seal the championship for India.

"It was a tight game last time, and I think it will be the same in this one as well. We have seen the games between Nepal and Bangladesh, and they have been a little slower, but they are still a very good side," said Thomas Dennerby.

"Of course, it's the last game of the championship, and everything depends on it. This will be a real battle, so we have to stay 100 per cent focussed," said Dennerby.



The Young Tigresses, who have nine points on the board, will be looking to make it a perfect end to the championship with another win when they take on Bangladesh at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Friday.

"We are here to win all the games, there has not been anything that would prompt us to change anything about that. We will look forward to another great game and hope for another three points. We want to end the tournament with a perfect record, which will help in the future as well," said the head coach.

India captain Shilky Devi echoed Dennerby's sentiments, saying that she is looking forward to having a good game against Bangladesh.

"Coach has told us from the start that no matter what, we want to win all the four games, and that remains our target. We have all worked hard for the last few months and we would love to see the results on the pitch as well. We not only want to win, but also want to have a good game against Bangladesh," said Shilky.

As many as nine players in the squad have tasted junior international football for the first time in the SAFF U-18 Women's Championship, and Dennerby feels that it is important for the future of Indian football, to try out talented players in such competitive games.

"It's very important to give new girls the chances. These girls are still under education, and whether they get to play the full 90 minutes, or even come on as a substitute for 30 minutes, it would help them grow in the future," he said. "Winning the tournament is of course important, but the most important thing is to create footballers for the future, and that will help Indian football."

India takes on Bangladesh at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on March 25. (ANI)

