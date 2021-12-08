SAFF U-19 Women's C'ship: Team India leave for Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 8 (ANI): The India U-19 women's team has left for Dhaka, Bangladesh, where they are set to participate in the upcoming SAFF U-19 Women's Championship later this month.

The India U-19 side has been training in Goa in their preparation for the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship, and head coach Alex Ambrose believes that the camp will help the girls adapt better.

"We have been training in Goa, and the girls have been adapting to all the situations here. It's a tough time for everyone in the world and we got the opportunity to train and play for which I am happy. We certainly want to do well and the federation is supporting us so that we can live up to a certain expectation," said Alex Ambrose, as per an AIFF release.



The U-19 side is a relatively new team with a few players who have already been in the national team fold. Ambrose believes that playing in SAFF will help the girls understand the level of football played in the International arena.

"It's a new team and everyone is excited to play a good brand of football. Playing competitive teams will help acclimatize them, and gain an understanding of International football. The players need to believe in themselves and play good football," said Ambrose.

"It will help the girls prepare themselves to deal with tough situations. Expectations are always there, but we are here to play good football. There is absolutely no pressure on the players. We just want them to perform well, enjoy their football and have a good championship," he added.

India are slated to play Sri Lanka (December 13), Bhutan (December 15), Bangladesh (December 17) and Nepal (December 19) in a round-robin format, before the top two sides face each other in the final, which will take place on December 22.

India squad: Goalkeepers: Anshika, Adrija Sarkhel, Manju Ganjhu; Defenders: Astam Oraon, Nisha, Nirmala Devi, Purnima Kumari, Shilky Devi, Ritu Devi, Kritina Devi; Midfielders: Poonam, Nitu Linda, Babina Devi, Santosh, Priyangka Devi, Mariyammal Balamurugan, Anju; Forwards: Karen Estrocio, Amisha Baxla, Lynda Kom Serto, Sumati Kumari, Apurna Narzary, Santhiya Nadupatti Venugadajalam; Head Coach: Alex Mario Ambrose. (ANI)

