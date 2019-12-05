SAG: India Women's football team defeat Nepal 6-0

Pokhara [Nepal], Dec 5 (ANI): The Indian Women's Football Team thrashed Sri Lanka 6-0 in the ongoing South Asian Games 2019 here on Thursday.

India got off to an aggressive start and Dangmei Grace scored the opening goal of the match in the seventh minute.

India did not take much time to add another goal in their tally. Sandhiya Ranganathan scored the goal in the 10th minute, handing India a 2-0 lead.

Ratanbala Devi scored the third goal from the Indian side in the 18th minute followed by Ranganathan strike in the 25th minute. India dominated the host country throughout and after the completion of the first half, India had a 4-0 lead.

The second half also started on the same note, with India overpowering Nepal. India added two goals to their tally in the second half with the help of Devi (88th minute) and Bala Devi's (90+1st minute) strike.

Nepal utterly failed to open their account and hence, faced a massive 0-6 defeat. (ANI)

