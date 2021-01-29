Said Benrahma completes permanent transfer to West Ham

London [UK], January 29 (ANI): West Ham United have completed the permanent transfer of Said Benrahma on Friday.

The Algeria international attacking midfielder initially linked up with the Hammers on loan from EFL Championship side Brentford in October. Now, however, an agreement to make the deal permanent has been exercised, and the 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract until 2026.



A product of the French club Nice, Benrahma excelled during two seasons with Brentford, scoring 30 goals and assisting 27 more, before moving to London Stadium.

Since making his debut against Liverpool on October 31 last year, the No. 9 has made 14 appearances and registered assists in Premier League wins over Fulham and Aston Villa and the Emirates FA Cup fourth-round victory over Doncaster Rovers.

West Ham is at the fifth spot with 35 points and will take on Liverpool in the Premier League clash on Sunday. (ANI)

