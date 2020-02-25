Salah is very important to Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk

Leeds [UK], Feb 25 (ANI): Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has said that Mohamed Salah is a vital player for the side because of his striking and defending capability.

"He is a very important member of our squad, scoring-wise but also the defending, it is a big part of our game as well so we are just very happy and let's keep it going," goal.com quoted Van Dijk as saying.

Liverpool on Monday defeated West Ham United by 3-2 in Premier League clash. Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane scored a goal each in the match.

With this victory, Liverpool equalled Manchester City's record for the longest winning run in the English top-flight, taking their total to 18 successive league wins.

The 28-year-old Van Dijk said that team is impressed with Salah's performance. "We are very happy with him and that is the most important thing for him as well," he said.

Van Dijk said that Salah has hugely contributed to Liverpool's success and is a fantastic player for the team.

"I think he has shown over the seasons he has been here that he is a fantastic player and the numbers speak for themselves," he added.

Liverpool are at the top spot in Premier League points table with 79 points, 22 points ahead of the second-placed club Manchester City. The club will now take on Watford on February 29. (ANI)

