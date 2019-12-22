Salah, Mahrez, Mane shortlisted for CAF awards

Cairo [Egypt], Dec 22 (ANI): Mohamed Salah, Riyad Mahrez, and Sadio Mane have been shortlisted as the top three nominees for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Player of the Year award on Sunday.

Salah and Mane play for Liverpool while Riyad Mahrez represents Manchester City.

Salah and Mane were part of the FIFA Club World Cup-winning team. Liverpool lifted the trophy after they defeated Flamengo 1-0 in Qatar.

The Reds have been in prime form and are currently table toppers with 16 victories in the last 17 games.

Mahrez's goal helped City defeat Leicester City 3-1 on Saturday.

Manchester City has won 12 games in their last 18 appearances and is currently on the third position in Premier League.

Ajara Nchout, Asisat Oshoala, and Thembi Kgatlana have been shortlisted in women's player of the year category.

The award winners for each category will be announced on January 7, 2020, in Egypt. (ANI)

