Sam Kerr signs deal with Chelsea FC Women

London [UK], Nov 13 (ANI): Australian forward Sam Kerr on Wednesday signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Chelsea FC Women.

"Chelsea Football Club Women are delighted to announce the signing of Australian forward Sam Kerr on a two-and-a-half year deal," the club said in a statement.

Kerr, who was recently named the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) Most Valuable Player (MVP), will join up with the Blues when the mid-season transfer window opens.

The 26-year-old bagged the MVP title after scoring a record 19 goals in 23 games to secure a third-consecutive golden boot. (ANI)

