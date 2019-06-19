Sanchez on right track: coach Reinaldo Rueda

Leeds [UK], June 18 (ANI): Chile player Alexis Sanchez scored a goal against Japan during his side's 4-0 victory against Japan in their Copa America clash on Tuesday and coach Reinaldo Rueda said that the Manchester United attacker was on the 'right track'.

"He's on the right track. We wanted to reserve him for the next games, but he's recovered well," Goal.com quoted Rueda as saying.

Sanchez was sidelined during the Premier League season due to a knee injury. Moreover, this was Sanchez's first goal since January.

Sanchez said that he struggled in the first half but found his rhythm in the second half and played with more freedom and excitement.

"For six weeks I felt worse than I ever have before. I struggled in the first half as I felt stifled but in the second half I was more relaxed and played with more freedom and excitement," he said.

Rueda praised his team and said: "Chile have very experienced players, they know each other very well, with a base of many years. The current champions usually make a bad debut, but we worked hard not to suffer with that."

Chile will now face Ecuador on June 22. (ANI)

