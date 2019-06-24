Sanchez revealed they tried to restrict Messi's role during Argentina-Qatar clash

Leeds [UK], June 24 (ANI): Qatar's head coach Felix Sanchez lavishly praised Argentina bigwig Lionel Messi after his side faced a 0-2 defeat against the Albiceleste in the Copa America on Monday.

Sanchez said they tried their level best to make sure that Messi does not get to participate much in the game.

"Of course, a player like Leo Messi can make a difference. Sometimes with goals, or with assists. We tried to mark the pass lines so that he did not participate so much in the game, but we know that it is difficult because he occupies several areas of the field," Goal.com quoted Sanchez as saying.

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez scored the opening goal of the match in the fourth minute. In the 82nd minute, Sergio Aguero added another goal to give his side a two-goal lead and the match concluded on the same.

Sanchez acknowledged the fact that they managed to restrict Messi from scoring and further added that playing against the 'most decisive player in the world' will improve Qatar in the future.

"I think we managed to make sure that Leo Messi did not score goals, but in the end, we conceded two goals and the result is the same. But it was worth the experience, playing with a team with the most decisive player in the world. Another experience to learn and improve Qatar in the future," he said. (ANI)

