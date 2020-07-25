Sandesh, Anirudh Thapa have potential to play outside India: Coach Venkatesh Shanmugam

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Indian football team assistant coach Venkatesh Shanmugam feels it is the "right time" for Sandesh Jhingan to play for International clubs.

The former Indian footballer Venkatesh, in a live session with AIFF TV, also named Anirudh Thapa who has the potential to play outside India.

"I strongly feel this is the right time for him to go and play outside (India). It's a big surprise that he is still playing in India. Whatever Sandesh has achieved so far is because of his hard work. Sandesh is a committed player and wants to play every game," Venkatesh said in a live chat with AIFF TV.

"There are many players with great potential. When people ask how we can the Indian team be made better -- I would say that more players should play for clubs outside India. And for Sandesh, I think this the right time, he added.

"Not only Sandesh but also Thapa [Anirudh Thapa] has the potential to play outside India. They are good enough. By mentioning outside India I am not always hinting at European leagues. I only hope eight-nine players go out and play - maybe in the J-League, the league in the UAE, the K-League, or elsewhere," Venkatesh further stated.

Venkatesh revealed that he and his contemporaries were offered from clubs to play in the Asian leagues.

"Mahesh (Gawli), Jules (Alberto), myself - we all received offers to play outside. I had an offer from a J-League 2nd division league. But somehow I didn't take the plunge. We lacked adequate knowledge," said Venkatesh.

"But you need to look at Gurpreet and the manner he has improved after playing in Europe. The knowledge a player gets playing outside is immense," he added. (ANI)

