Sandhu, Chhetri extend wishes to women's team for final against Sweden

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Ahead of the India U17 women's team's final against Sweden in the Women's Football Tournament 2019, men's team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and striker Sunil Chhetri wished the team all the best for the summit clash.

In a video message posted by Sandhu on Twitter, both Sandhu and Chhetri, who play in the Indian Super League for Bengaluru FC, congratulated the women's team for booking a spot in the finals.

"Sending the best of wishes the way to the @IndianFootball Women's Team ahead of their final against Sweden this evening. #SWEIND #ShePower #IndianFootball," Sandhu captioned the post.



"Hey girls great performance against Thailand in the semifinals," said Chhetri.

"We would like to wish you all the very best for finals against Sweden," Sandhu said.

On Tuesday, India defeated Thailand by 1-0 in the second game of the tournament and qualified for the finals. Thounaojam Kritina scored for India in the injury time to sent Thailand out of the tournament.

India started well with Astam Oraon and Thokchom Martina dominating the game from the middle. The Indian trio of Lynda Kom, Sunita Munda and Sumati Kumari troubled the opposition defence and created a lot of problems for Thailand.

India will take on Sweden in the finals later in the day at the Mumbai Football Arena. (ANI)

