Santo expects 'tough match' against Arsenal

Wolverhampton [UK], February 1 (ANI): Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has said that he is expecting a "tough match" against Arsenal as their opponents are performing very well.

"It's a good side, a good squad. Talented players. Everyone has faced problems, faced tough situations, and Arsenal have dealt with them really well. They are playing and performing very well, so we expect a tough match tomorrow," the club's official website quoted Santo as saying.

"All the teams in the league have faced problems for various reasons, everybody knows this season is different from other seasons, so all the teams have dealt with situations and I think Arsenal dealt well because they are playing very good football now. They've been able to bounce back," he added.



Wolves are witnessing a very poor run of form in the Premier League and Santo said that his side will have to face their problems and address them.

"It has to take a commitment, belief, and actions. When we speak about raising our standards, it's because our standards are really high, and we expect us to do it over and over again. Sometimes it's not possible, sometimes it requires time, but one thing that's important it is the commitment," he said.

"Not having too much time between games, we have to face our problems, address them, and transform these things into actions. Always, the game is the best way to do it and we demonstrate to ourselves that we want to perform better, raise our standard again, and expecting that from each and every one of us," Santo added.

Wolves and Arsenal will play against each other in the Premier League on Tuesday. (ANI)

