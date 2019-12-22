Sarri feeling 'right things' ahead of clash against Lazio

Turin [Italy], Dec 22 (ANI): Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said he is feeling 'right things' about the clash against Lazio in the Super Cup final.

"Lately, I have been enjoying our games and training a lot. I have good feelings, we have flaws, but we can work on it. We have continuity in the results and in the last games we've shown good things in the first half. Mistakes are part of the path," the club's official website quoted Sarri as saying.

"Today I will see how the players are, yesterday there were a few tired after Sampdoria. I feel the right things about tomorrow's game going into a final, as it should be," he added.

However, Sarri admitted that Lazio are strong and can be dangerous.

"Lazio are strong, both physically and technically. It's amazing that they didn't get into the Champions League last year. Tomorrow, in a one-off game they can be even more dangerous," Sarri said.

Juventus will compete against Lazio today. (ANI)

