Sarri was my manager, not friend: Jorginho

Leeds [UK], July 25 (ANI): Chelsea's Jorginho said that the club's former manager, Maurizio Sarri, who brought the midfielder to the club, was not his friend but his manager.

Frank Lampard has now taken over as Chelsea's manager while Sarri is now managing Juventus. Jorginho said he feels like it is "another time in his life" and is looking forward to it.

"He was my manager, he wasn't my friend. We worked together for four years but now it is another time and another page. Another time in my life. I look forward to that now," Goal.com quoted Jorginho as saying.

Jorginho also expressed his happiness over being a part of Chelsea and said he was optimistic about the future.

"I left him but I stayed here and I look to work for our team now, at Chelsea. I have a four-year contract. I am very happy in London and to be at Chelsea. I hope to be here for a long time.... I think we can achieve many good things." (ANI)

