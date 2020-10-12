SCEBF appoints Shivaji Samaddar as CEO

Kolkata, (West Bengal) [India], October 12 (ANI): Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation (SCEBF) on Monday announced the appointment of Colonel Shivaji Samaddar (Retd) as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season.

A professional with more than 40 years of experience, Samaddar served the Indian Army for 27 years from 1979-2006. Since then, he has been working in various corporate sectors as the Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Currently, he is the CEO of the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC) and will be joining Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation from October 16.



"I am very proud to join Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation. The club has a rich history of 100 years. We will undertake all measures to live up to the expectation of our fans and take the professional legacy of the club forward," Samaddar said in a statement.

"We are entering the ISL for the first time and I look forward to a fruitful association with the club," he added.

Prashant Bangur, Joint Managing Director, Shree Cement said: "We welcome Colonel Shivaji Samaddar (Retd) as the CEO of Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation. Colonel Shivaji Samaddar (Retd) is vastly experienced and we are confident that he will lead our team from the front." (ANI)

