Schreuder and Larsson join Ronald Koeman's coaching staff at Barcelona

Barcelona [Spain], Aug 21 (ANI): Barcelona on Friday announced that Alfred Schreuder and Henrik Larsson have joined head coach Ronald Koeman's coaching staff.

Both Schreuder and Larsson have signed contracts that run until June 30, 2022.

"FC Barcelona have reached an agreement with Alfred Schreuder and Henrik Larsson for their incorporation into the coaching staff, headed by new coach Ronald Koeman. Both have signed on contracts through to June 30, 2022," Barcelona said in a statement.

Koeman and Larsson coincided during their playing careers at Feyenoord between 1995 and 1997. Now, 23 years on, they reunite at the Camp Nou, where both achieved success on the pitch.

Larsson was a striker who joined Barca in 2004 from Celtic. During two seasons at the Camp Nou, he played 62 games and scored 22 goals. He won the Champions League, two La Liga titles, and the Spanish Super Cup with FC Barcelona.

Barcelona on Wednesday officially announced the appointment of Koeman as the club's new head coach.

"FC Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have reached an agreement for the Dutchman to take over as the first-team coach until 30 June 2022," the club had said in a statement.

Koeman replaced Quique Setien, who was sacked after the club endured a trophy-less 2019-20 season. Under Setien, Barcelona had also suffered an 8-2 drubbing in the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich August 15. (ANI)

