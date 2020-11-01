Scoring four goals is satisfying: Zidane after Real Madrid's triumph over Huesca

Madrid [Spain], November 1 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is delighted with the team's dominating win over Huesca and said "scoring four goals is satisfying".

Real Madrid secured a 4-1 win over Huesca in the La Liga here on Saturday.

"We had chances in the first half. We needed to the first goal to open up the game and it came from a deep central-position from Eden, who's a player that has the ability to turn rapidly," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.



"It's really positive to score four goals and, apart from the opposition's goal, they didn't cause us too many problems. We know we have to improve defensively while still making sure we score enough goals. Scoring four goals is satisfying," he added.

Eden Hazard scored the opening goal of the match in the 40th minute before Karim Benzema handed Real Madrid a two-goal lead five minutes later. Federico Valverde then netted a goal which took the scoreline to 3-0.

Huesca's David Ferreiro then managed to cut the deficit in the 74th minute. In the final moments of the game, Benzema's struck another goal and sealed a 4-1 win for the team.

Zidane said the most important thing for the team was to win the match.

"The most important thing is the win. It was like a final. Before the game we spoke about the importance of winning and we have picked up three important points. Our performance wasn't perfect, but we scored four goals," he said. (ANI)

