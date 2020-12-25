Scott Parker self-isolating after household member tests positive for COVID-19

London [UK], December 25 (ANI): Fulham on Thursday said that manager Scott Parker will not be in the dugout during the club's Premier League match against Southampton as he is self-isolating himself after a member of his household tested positive for coronavirus.

The club said Matt Wells and Stuart Gray will take charge of the team during the match, slated to be played on Saturday.



"The Club can confirm that Scott Parker will not be in the dugout for our home fixture against Southampton on Boxing Day," the club said in a statement.

"Following a member of his household testing positive for Covid-19, and despite returning a negative result, Scott has been self-isolating this week in accordance with the guidance. Matt Wells and Stuart Gray will take charge of the team on Saturday," it added.

Fulham said subject to returning a further negative result, Parker will return to the dugout for their away fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on December 30. (ANI)

