Sebastien Haller joins Ajax from West Ham United

Amsterdam [Netherlands], January 8 (ANI): Ajax on Friday announced the signing of Sebastien Haller, who is making a move from Premier League club West Ham United. The player has put pen to paper on a contract that runs until June 20, 2025.

"Ajax, West Ham United and Sebastien Haller have reached an agreement for the transfer of the French-Ivorian player. The striker signed a contract that is effective immediately with a duration of four and a half seasons, through June 20, 2025. Ajax pays a transfer fee of 22.5 million euro to West Ham United," the club said in a statement.

The Ivorian international previously played for FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie for two and a half years. He had joined Utrecht from the French side AJ Auxerre during the winter break of the 2014/2015 season.



The forward then played for Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany before moving to West Ham United, where he has played since the summer of 2019. Haller was still under contract with the English club until mid-2024.

After making a move, Haller expressed delight and said he cannot wait to play in the "mythical stadium".

"Happy to announce my arrival at this iconic club @afcajax and i can't wait to start playing in this mythical stadium. #CestSeBastien," he tweeted. (ANI)

