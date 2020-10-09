Senegal's Edouard Mendy returns to Chelsea due to injury

London [UK], October 9 (ANI): Edouard Mendy is all set to miss Senegal's friendly match against Morocco due to injury and has returned to Chelsea.



The Premier League side has said that the goalkeeper will undergo further examinations.

"The Senegalese Football Federation has announced the withdrawal from their squad of Edouard Mendy due to injury," the club said in a statement.

"The goalkeeper sustained an injury to his right thigh during training on Wednesday and had a medical examination in a hospital in Rabat, where Senegal are due to play Morocco tonight. Mendy has since returned to Chelsea where he will undergo further examinations," it added. (ANI)

